Redmond voters choose three new city councilors

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Similar to what happened in Bend, Redmond voters have chosen three new city councilors in Tuesday's election.

Ed Fitch, a former Redmond mayor and local attorney, was the leading vote-getter, with 16.71 percent of the vote, as of Friday morning's returns.

Shannon Wedding, a civil engineer, was next with 16.63 percent of the vote.

And the the third open position will go to Clifford Evelyn Sr. Evelyn, a retired commander from the Clark County, Wash., Sheriff's Office, is believed to be the first person of color elected to the Redmond City Council. Bend also elected its first person of color to the city council this week.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with the winners today and will have a full report starting at NewsChannel 21 FOX @ 4.