Redmond PD to crack down, enforce off-leash dog laws after fatal attack

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Police Department said Thursday it will crack down on leash laws after receiving complaints regarding dogs being off-leash in public places and in one instance an off-leash dog attacked and killed another dog.

City ordinance prohibits dogs from being at large (off leash or bridle) except in designated public off-leash areas (dog park) or when a dog is in a recognized obedience school on field training exercise under the direct supervision of a handler.

Starting Wednesday, Redmond police will be conducting enhanced enforcement efforts for animals off leash, especially in the Dry Canyon and other city parks. The base fine for animal at large is $250.

"Please consider the safety of your dog and the dogs and people around you by keeping your dogs on leash when in public places," a Facebook post stated. "Thank you in advance for keeping your dog on leash, so everyone can safely enjoy our public spaces."