Redmond PD update: Pickup found, not linked to fatal dog attack by off-leash dog

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police said Thursday they have found the pickup truck caught on security cameras after a fatal dog attack by an off-leash dog on Halloween and that it doesn’t appear the owner was involved in the incident.

The department, in an updated Facebook post, thanked community members who provided contact information for the owner of the pickup after their Wednesday post seeking information about the “vehicle of interest” in the case.

“We have reached out and talked to the very cooperative vehicle owner,” the update stated. “This vehicle is no longer a vehicle of interest and doesn’t appear to have been involved with Tucker’s death.”

But the investigation is still active, police said, and they are still asking for the public’s help with identifying the person and dog responsible for the Oct. 31 attack at American Legion Park.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact the police department through Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.