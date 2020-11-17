Redmond Police seat belt enforcement: Click It or Ticket — day or night

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Police Department has teamed up with law enforcement agencies nationwide for a Border to Border (B2B) law enforcement event to kick off the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which runs now through Nov. 29.

The B2B initiative aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement and providing seat belt fact sheets for drivers at heavily traveled, highly visible state border checkpoints.

According to NHTSA, in 2018, there were 9,778 lack of buckled seat belts led to 9,778 deaths in the United States. Fifty-six percent of these deaths occurred between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign and the B2B kickoff event is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to those who don’t buckle up, writing citations, day and night. The base penalty for a seat belt violation is $115.

“The Click It or Ticket campaign is about saving lives, and it’s intended to remind people that seat belts aren’t optional,” said Redmond Police Chief Dave Tarbet.

Chief Tarbet emphasized, “If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up — every trip, every time.”

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.