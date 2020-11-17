Redmond School District seeks bond oversight panel members

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District is seeking engaged members of the Redmond community who would like to serve on its Bond Oversight Committee.

The Bond Oversight Committee is a crucial part of the district’s bond program. The committee is designed to be a volunteer, independent, citizen-led body in charge of monitoring the planned improvements, progress, schedule and costs of the bond program.

This is an important role, and participation will improve the process of implementing the $35 million bond program.

The committee will actively monitor the bond program to:

Ensure bond revenues are used only for the purposes consistent with the voter-approved 2020 bond program and consistent with state law.



Communicate key bond-related information to all stakeholders.



Review bond program performance and financial audits; and may inspect school facilities and grounds related to bond activities accompanied by district staff.



Review quarterly reports produced by the district each year the bond proceeds are being spent in order to assess general compliance with the bond program approved by voters.

The committee, composed of between seven and 11 members, meets quarterly or as needed to review progress on Redmond School District Bond Measure 9-140.

Committee members monitor spending, check on schedules and review project improvements, as well as consider and recommend any project modifications if inflationary increases in construction costs exceed current budget estimates.

The committee will serve through January 1, 2024 or until it issues a final report when all projects have been completed.

The Redmond School District Board of Directors will appoint interested volunteers to serve on its Bond Oversight Committee at the December 16, 2020 board meeting.

Additional information about the committee can be found here: redmondschoolbond.org/bond-oversight-committee

Anyone interested can find an application at the above link. Applications are due by 5 p.m., December 12, 2020. Please email completed applications to gina.blanchette@redmondschools.org or deliver in person at 145 SE Salmon Dr. Redmond, Oregon.