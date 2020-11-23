Redmond Kiwanis Club to open pop-up store for See’s Candy sales

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ0 -- After kicking off its See’s Candy sales campaign with online sales, the Kiwanis Club of Redmond is opening its pop-up store for sales in the old Sears location at 224 S.W. Sixth Street on Friday, Nov. 27.

On-line sales are still available at www.redmondkiwanis.org .

Kiwanis volunteers will staff the sales from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays until Dec. 22. Social distancing will be maintained, and mask wearing is required. Drive-up assistance will also be available.

Because of the pandemic, project chair Hannah Grandey is encouraging on-line orders, especially for business sales and corporate gifts. If you need more information, she can be reached at 503-329-2618 or at redmondkiwanis@gmail.com

The first fundraiser the club will have this year, candy sales provided more than $5,000 toward the club’s youth projects in 2019.

Among the favorites that are back in stock and online for your holiday gifts and treats: Nuts and chews, dark or milk chocolate, assorted, soft centers, bridge mix, truffles, peanut brittle, lollypops, molasses and mint chips, and more small, gift-sized options, including sugar-free dark chocolate almonds.