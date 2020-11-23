St. Vincent de Paul Redmond Food Bank expanding hours to meet need

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to increased volume of clients seeking food assistance in Redmond and the surrounding area, the Redmond St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank is expanding its hours on Wednesdays, beginning Dec. 2.

Hours are expanding from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. Thursday hours will remain 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. The Food Bank is located at 651 SW Veterans Way, Redmond, OR. 97756.