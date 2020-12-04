New ‘Redmond Northern Lights’ display lights up City Hall with holiday show

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In association with Lay it Out Events, Visit Central Oregon and Travel Oregon, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB is proud to present the first annual Redmond Northern Lights Event that began Friday evening and continues on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout December.

The Redmond Northern Lights is a brand new seasonal multimedia experience that will be projected on the center façade of Redmond's City Hall. Including original, fun and family-friendly animation that interacts with the building's façade, this light show experience is the perfect way to remain COVID safe while still experiencing holiday joy.

Playing on a loop, the animation will be between 5 and 10 minutes and will begin broadcast at dusk, and end broadcast after a few hours. As COVID regulations continually evolve, our suggestions on how to enjoy the presentation will evolve, but we do encourage viewers to remain in their vehicles or if you do park, be sure to practice safe social distancing, wear your masks, and sanitize or wash your hands.

Our Social Media will be constantly updated with more information including specifics and viewing procedures, so be sure to follow us on Facebook at: facebook.com/redmondoregon or on Instagram @visitrdm.

In 2019, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce wrote a grant proposal for the Travel Oregon and Visit Central Oregon Regional Cooperative Tourism Program for this event. This matching grant program is funded in part by state and regional hotel tax dollars, which have been levied by regions and lodging properties to promote tourism to regions.

As Redmond's DMO (Destination Marketing Organization), the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB also receives a portion of the TLT (transient lodging tax) collected at lodging properties within Redmond city limits.

Upon receipt of this grant, the Redmond Chamber partnered with local production company Lay it Out Events, responsible for such notable local events as Winterfest and Balloons over Bend, who are overseeing production and logistics.

In addition to playing during the winter holiday seasons, Redmond Northern Lights will also take place during other holidays throughout the calendar year, including Valentines Day, St. Patricks Day, and Thanksgiving, and will expand to other areas of downtown Redmond.

So keep your eye out for all of the shows as they appear as magically as the Northern Lights themselves!

For more information, please contact the Redmond Chamber at 541-923-5191, or info@visitredmondoregon.com.