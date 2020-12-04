Redmond public arts panel proposing new street tunnel artwork pilot project

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) - One walking tunnel in Redmond may soon look a lot different - and a lot more colorful.

Next Tuesday, the Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) will propose to the City Council a pilot program to organize students and local professional artists to freely paint street art on the walls of the Redmond Tunnel near American Legion Park.

The idea is to monitor the location for any inappropriate material and cover it up with new works. New works would also be encouraged by anyone at any time.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with RCAPP Chair Dan Mooney and will have the story starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.