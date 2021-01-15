Redmond Senior Center receives $20,000 donation from Hayden Homes

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Senior Center received a $20,000 donation from Hayden Homes this week, increasing community support for the area’s most vulnerable seniors to provide basic needs crucial for their overall health and well-being such as essential food services and access to local support and resources.

Hayden Homes staff joined Redmond Senior Center Board of Directors members for a socially distanced, official check presentation on Tuesday. Hayden Homes team members Katie McGowan, Sean Bearden and Jeremy Firkins presented the check to Redmond Senior Center Board members Maureen Dooley, President, Ivette Tijerino, Vice President, and Tom McEnneany, Board Member and volunteer.

“Hayden Homes has made a significant contribution to older adults in the Redmond area. With their donation, hundreds of our senior neighbors sheltering in place will receive fresh and healthy meals. Hayden Homes is truly a friend to this community, and we are proud to be partners,” said Brice Mercer, Senior Center Operations Manager.

"At Hayden Homes we exist to Give As You Go so together, we build a strong community and lead fulfilled lives,” said Deborah Flagan, Vice President of Community Engagement at Hayden Homes. “We are grateful for community partners, like the Redmond Senior Center, who share these same beliefs. Given the coronavirus pandemic, we realize that many non-profit organizations are finding it more difficult to raise funds as well as meet the current needs of the community. We are proud to support the Redmond Senior Center in their efforts to ensure the most vulnerable seniors in our community have their basic needs met.”

Hayden Homes leadership has committed to an enduring partnership over the next three years with the Redmond Senior Center, to continue providing monetary and volunteer support for seniors throughout the community.

Hayden Homes encourages team members to be the next generation of givers. Through genuine compassion and leading by example, they believe their actions will influence others to make this world a better place to live. They have consistently invested in the communities in which they build.

From supporting local economies to supporting employees’ charitable efforts to partnering with nonprofits, it’s their goal to build quality homes and a stronger community in equal measure.

Board of Directors President Maureen Dooley stated, “Any amount of giving, whether monetary or volunteering, positively impacts the lives of those we serve at the Senior Center. We are grateful for community partners like Hayden Homes who recognize this and have made a significant investment to support our seniors.

"This donation will allow us to serve even more seniors in need… even when life is back to ‘normal’, there are still so many isolated seniors throughout the community, and a daily hot meal and smile from a volunteer can make a world of difference in someone’s life.”

During the COVID19 pandemic, the Redmond Senior Center continues to provide two types of services – essential Home Meal Services including Meals on Wheels, and virtual services including those resources, advocacy, and support.

Over the past year, Senior Center volunteers have delivered 25,421 hot meals for isolated seniors in the community. In December alone, the Senior Center served 2,365 meals with 115 volunteer drivers.

For more information, contact the Redmond Senior Center 9 am to 2 pm weekdays at 541-548-6325 or at info@redmondseniors.org and check the website at www.redmondseniors.org.