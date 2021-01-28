Redmond Chamber postpones annual awards banquet until early June

Redmond

Or until COVID-19 threat passes

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Redmond Chamber of Commerce regrets to announce the annual Awards Banquet & Annual Meeting will be postponed until early June or until after the threat of COVID-19 has passed.

In light of current COVID guidelines, this beloved event honoring the best of Redmond businesses and community members cannot be safely held at this time.

The event typically held the last Friday of January by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce recognizes the work and accomplishments of people, businesses, volunteers and sponsors in the Redmond area. As an annual meeting of members and stakeholders, it is also the Redmond Chamber’s opportunity to celebrate last year’s accomplishments while looking forward to the goals for 2021.

“This is our opportunity to thank our members and the community at large for an outstanding year,” said Eric Sande, Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB executive director. “The Redmond area is known for its wonderful citizens, and its entrepreneurial and innovative spirit. This event gives the Redmond Chamber a chance to recognize those who personify this spirit while encouraging others to take their products, businesses, customer service and leadership to the next level.”

Here’s to looking forward to celebrating the wonderful Redmond community in person under the beautiful Central Oregon summer skies.