Redmond’s Valentine’s ‘Northern Lights’ show to benefit Jericho Road

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Chamber of Commerce is featuring Jericho Road of Redmond as the nonprofit organization to be the recipient of their Northern Lights Valentine's event food drive.

On Friday and Saturday nights, February 5,6 and 12, 13 beginning around 6 to 9p.m., the façade of the Redmond City Hall on Ninth Street will glow and pulse with colors, images and all sorts of romantic, Valentine-themed stuff, along with music for the whole family to enjoy.

Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable, canned goods to place in the food barrels that will be located in front of the building. The food gathered will benefit Jericho Road’s Emergency Supply and Outreach programs.

For more information on the event, go to Visit Redmond, Oregon or the Redmond, Oregon Chamber website. You can also call 541-923-5191.

For more information on Jericho Road and their programs to help the hungry and homeless, please visit our Facebook page and our Website at www.jerichoroadofredmond.org.