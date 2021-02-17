City of Redmond to distribute free PPE to businesses

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Redmond will hold a free PPE pick-up event for businesses in the parking lot at City Hall, 411 SE 9th Street, on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Business owners or their representatives are encouraged to come by and select supplies needed to help keep staff and customers safe. Available supplies include masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, thermometers, gloves, wipes, and face shields. Quantities are limited.

This distribution event is part of Redmond Rallies, the City’s ongoing COVID-19 business support response effort.

The project, in collaboration with local partners, works to help centralize pandemic information and resources.

Since March, over 70,000 units of PPE has been distributed to over 200 businesses, helping protect thousands of employees. Additionally, Redmond Rallies has helped facilitate $630,000 in grant funding and debt relief to more than 100 local businesses.

“The Ccty continues to connect businesses with the resources they need to stay open in a safe manner. We know small businesses are bearing a lot of unexpected costs due to the pandemic. In order to help defer some of those costs, we will seek to provide PPE and grants funding as resources are available,” said Chuck Arnold, Redmond’s urban renewal manager.

For more information on the event, contact Chuck Arnold, Urban Renewal Program Manager at (541) 923-7761 or email Chuck.Arnold@Redmond.Oregon.gov.