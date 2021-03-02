Redmond Mayor Endicott, Councilor Fitch differ over City Council rules

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond City Council is in an interesting position.

Mayor George Endicott now serves on a body featuring a former political rival and former holder of his office in Ed Fitch, an attorney who was elected to serve as a city councilor in November.

At last week's meeting, tensions over some of the council's rules regarding committees and committee liaisons arose between Endicott and Fitch.

Fitch has been submitting letters and pressing for significant changes in council governance and city government culture that Endicott has said by and large are unneeded.

Fitch has, for example, said Endicott should seek the council's views on committee appointments, while Endicott has noted, as he put it in a recent email to NewsChannel 21, "In spite of desires by others, we only have one mayor."

