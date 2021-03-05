RPA junior accepted into computer science fellowship program

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Proficiency Academy junior Lillian Caldwell has been accepted into the Execute Big Fellowship, a six-week virtual program designed to introduce beginner students to the interdisciplinary world of computer science.

Execute Big seeks to provide opportunities and access to computer science training that students might not otherwise have.

“I’m looking forward to the fellowship because I have always been interested in computers and engineering,” Caldwell said. “As soon as I heard about Execute Big, I knew I wanted to be a part of the first cohort and learn about computer programming, something that will help me in the future.”

Throughout the fellowship, Caldwell will have the opportunity to learn from high-level engineers from prominent companies like Tesla, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Quizlet.

Topics covered throughout the program include computational thinking, debugging and active problem solving, ethics, various career opportunities, and more.

According to Execute Big, they shape the fellowship around the students, providing a nuanced computer science curriculum with the goal of enabling students to acquire both professional and technical know-how for their future.

Caldwell will participate in the fellowship from March through April 2021, concurrently with her RPA courses.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its twelfth year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.



