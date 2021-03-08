Hayden Homes’ $60,000 gift funds Redmond School District projects

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to the generosity of Hayden Homes, the Redmond School District has been able to fund a variety of school projects through mini-grants, and has partially funded a large-scale athletic facility lighting project.

In December, Hayden Homes donated $50,000 to help the Redmond School District transform the Rotary Fields at David M. Jaqua Complex, adjacent to Redmond High School. The donation will be part of a $250,000 investment in outdoor lighting. Additional funding will come from the Rotary Club of Redmond’s annual Desert Rose Golf Tournament.

In a normal year, the district currently hosts about 20 sports tournaments over 20 weekends each year. The new lighting will allow the district to host evening and night games, as well as to expand tournament opportunities.

Hayden Homes’ incredible donation means our community will have a more functional sports complex for our students and families to gather and recreate.

In addition to its lighting project donation, this month Hayden Homes handed out $10,000 in mini grants to teachers and staff around the district. Grant funding ranged from $75 to $1,400 per project.

A few examples: Vern Patrick Elementary third-grade teacher Bryan Bahns received $450 to purchase a 3D printer, which he will use to expose his students to cutting-edge technology. Hugh Hartman PE teacher Rachel Smith received $1,400 for P.E. equipment (PHOTOS ATTACHED), while Kari Kampert received $625 for Life Skills class supplies. With the grant, she bought cooking supplies for her cooking demonstrations (PHOTOS ATTACHED). Both Ridgeview and Redmond high school bands received funding to purchase or repair instruments. And Elton Gregory Middle School librarian Pia Alliende received $500 to update the school library collection to add diverse representation and voices.

The Redmond School District is so thankful to Hayden Homes for its donations, especially during such a challenging time for our students and teachers. Partners like Hayden Homes help the Redmond School District in its efforts to make sure all students are successful.