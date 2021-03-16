Redmond School District opens 2021-22 kindergarten registration

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Redmond School District has launched online registration for incoming kindergarten students for the 2021-22 school year.

Parents/guardians can access the online registration on the district’s website at http://redmond.k12.or.us/kindergarten-registration/. Registering as early as possible allows the school district to plan and prepare for our incoming students. The registration process also includes information about applying for the district’s Dual Language Program lottery and our Full Time Online option.

Required documentation such as birth certificate, immunization records and proof of address can be uploaded during the registration process. If documents are not uploaded, schools will contact parents about how to submit hard copies. Once registered, parents will receive confirmation from their student’s neighborhood school. In-person tours, health screenings and open house events are not yet scheduled.

If families experience difficulties and cannot register their student online, they may contact their neighborhood school for support. Click here to access school contact information.

For questions or more information about Redmond School District’s online kindergarten registration, please contact Sheila Miller, public information officer, at sheila.miller@redmondschools.org.