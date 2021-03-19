SW Redmond man looks to make his street safer, wants city PD to curb speeding
Mike Toibin says problem with speeders in his neighborhood is nothing new
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For nearly three years, Mike Toibin of Redmond said, it's been an everyday problem: speeders on his street.
“I watch people all the time going down the hill here,” Toibin said Friday.
Toibin lives at the corner of Southwest Cascade Vista Drive and Yew Lane. He estimates that at least 30% of the cars he sees are speeding.
"I see it every day, and most accidents we see around here are from people driving way too fast or not paying attention,” Toibin told NewsChannel 21.
Toibin said he has made complaints to the city and the Redmond Police Department.
Last summer, Toibin and two other Redmond residents met with city and engineers and police officers to discuss the issues. As a result, temporary extra patrol officers and speed radars were implemented.
But the area was not determined to be a major problem for the city, according to Redmond Police Sgt. Devin Lee.
Toibin, however, does not agree with that viewpoint.
"They would catch 25 to 30 people a day here (speeding)," he said.
Toibin wants speed bumps, speed radars or anything that will help slow down vehicles. While there is one such bump on Cascade Vista Drive, Toibin does not consider it a speed bump and told NewsChannel 21 it was mainly installed to help with water drainage.
Yeah call the “mayor”
Good luck. The LE haven’t done anything in Central Oregon about careless drivers since we moved here in 1980.
Proof of that is the Bend Parkway, Hwy 97, Hwy 20, Hwy 26, Hwy 126, along with each and every surface street and back road.
I live a little ways up the hill from this individual and he is is absolutely correct. I see people traveling 10 to 20 miles over the speed limit numerous times per day. I have complained several times and a speed limit sign was installed in the corner of our yard. It has not helped. It seems people do not care that they are speeding through a residential neighborhood.
Speeding drivers is nothing new in Redmond. The PD doesn’t do anything about it. People are free to drive nearly as fast as they want and everyone knows it.
Maybe if you folks weren’t so incompetent, the speed limit would be higher.
Perhaps the incompetent one is you. Why do we need higher speed limits? What’s the rush? Slow down and enjoy life. Speed may not always be the “cause” of an accident, but it always makes them worse.
You meant to say Central Oregon right? All these transplants from our lawless neighboring states come here and think they own the road.
Hahahahaha! Why don’t you get the incompetent idiots off the road first? Speed might be a factor in a small percentage of accidents but stupidity is a factor in 100%. Yet they’ll give any moron their license
His street is not unique. At least 30% of drivers speed at 10 to 20 miles an hour over the limit on almost every street in Central Oregon. The prevailing speed on the parkway is at least 65. I suggest he get with his neighbors and raise some $ and get permission from the city and install a couple of more speed bumps. I do not want my tax dollars going to this special interest. Maybe Suzeiki and RO2312 would be willing to put up some dough.
Photo radar would pay for itself and solve the problem. I cant even get a speed limit sign on my street: Redmond public works guy says they don’t work anyway.
This is one of the nicest neighborhoods in Redmond. Rich people crying about rich people being rich people.
This is the kind of response that a woke, rich, white, SJW would make. As if poor people don’t want traffic to slow down in their neighborhoods too! What a dipstick.
Because speeding only happens in nice neighborhoods? Not your brightest comment.
Moron! Have you ever been to Redmond? While it is one of the first developed areas outside of the core downtown area, the residents of this neighborhood are working-class folks with familes.
We have delt with same frustration in our neighborhood for the last several years, when a new road was opened up. I have seen cars traveling in excess of 50 MPH. We reported it. RPD did not surveys. We posted SLOW DOWN signs. We requested enhanced signs or speed bumps. All refused. Then miraculously, a speed sign was installed down the street, heading the opposite direction, in front of a LE officers house. Simple solution, slow down in residential neighborhoods..
