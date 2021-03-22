City of Redmond seeks applicants to fill committee, commission vacancies

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond is seeking applications to fill vacancies on several city committees and commissions. It is also seeking applications for youth ex-officio positions.

Youth ex-officio positions were established to encourage youth involvement in city business and to create an opportunity for them to voice their concerns and ideas on community issues.

The following committees and commissions are seeking to fill open seats:

Airport Committee - Application | Youth Application

1 Redmond representative position w/terms expiring 2022



Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee - Application

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)

1 positions w/terms expiring 2022

1 positions w/terms expiring 2024

Budget Committee - Application | Youth Application

Residency: City Limits & Elector

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2021

Historic Landmarks Commission - Application | Youth Application

Residency: Majority within the UGB

1 positions w/terms expiring 2021

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2021

Housing and Community Development Committee - Application | Youth Application

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) w/Specific Seat Requirements

1 positions w/terms expiring 2024

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2021

Juniper Golf Committee - Application | Youth Application

Residency: None

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2021

Parks Committee - Application | Youth Application

Residency: Redmond School District w/majority within the UGB

1 positions w/terms expiring 2021

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2021

Urban Area Planning Commission - Application | Youth Application

Residency: UGB

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2021

Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. They are available online at www.redmondoregon.gov, via email or may be obtained by visiting Redmond City Hall, at 411 SW 9th St. If you have any questions regarding the application process or serving on a city committee or commission, please contact Kelly Morse, City Recorder at 541-923-7751.