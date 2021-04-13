Redmond councilors approve UGB expansion for affordable housing project

Redmond

Also discussed changes to hold Redmond Street Fair in June

(Update: Adding video, comments)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond city councilors unanimously approved an ordinance to expand the city's urban growth boundary (UGB) and a master development plan for the Skyline Village project Tuesday evening.

In 2018, the city of Redmond applied for a pilot program to the Land Conversation and Development Commission, but the city of Bend was chosen over Redmond.

However, with the importance of affordable housing across Central Oregon, in 2019, House Bill 2336 amended House Bill 4079 and allowed LCDC to also select the Redmond as a participant in the pilot program.

In December 2019, Deschutes County also donated 40 acres to the city for the pilot project, called Skyline Village, a 485-unit mixed-us development planned on Northeast 17th Street.

The agreement requires the city to reserve at least 50% of the units as affordable for a period of at least 50 years.

Affordable is defined as units accessible to those making 80% or

less than the Area Median Income (AMI) with housing costs less than 30% of the gross monthly income.

The remainder market rate units priced or targeted for incomes making 80% AMI or greater. A mix of residential unit types are proposed.

It could look something like this:

149 townhome lots.

75 cottages.

14 fourplexes (totaling 56 units).

A number of multi-family unit complexes equating to 195 units.

Approximately 10 apartment units over commercial in the neighborhood center.

Amenities such as open spaces and greenways will appear throughout the new neighborhood, including a 3.9-acre trail system.

Redmond resident Mike Kusinska, who sits on the Redmond Urban Planning Commission, says all their hard work over the last several years is heading in the right direction.

"I believe that this project will go a long way in solving some of the affordable housing that is not currently available in Redmond, due to the skyrocketing value of land here," Kusinska said. "And it's going to be like that for the next 50 years."

The city has budgeted funds to support the project beyond the land use approval process and staff work.

Councilors also discussed special event street closures and modifications for the Redmond Street Festival this summer.

Modifications to the 2021 Redmond Street Fest:

• There will be no children's game area.

• Vendor booths will be in the middle of the street.

• Each vendor booth will have a minimum 10-foot

separation.

• Each booth will provide hand sanitizer.

• Organizer will hire staff to specifically enforce social

distancing and mask wearing.

The event is set to take place June 25-27.



