Redmond Police proposing new $15-20 million headquarters

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Police Department is proposing a new multi-million dollar "Public Safety Center" building, to better meet the needs of the growing city.

The proposal is for a 20,880-square-foot building, while the current police station is 12,850 square feet.

The larger size is meant to accommodate more officers in the building and more parking for staff, fleet vehicles and the public.

The building is estimated to cost $15 million to $20 million, with a maximum of $30 million, and would need city council and voter approval. City councilors will receive a presentation on the proposal next Tuesday evening.

