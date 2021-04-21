Redmond student, mother feel independent prom is worth the risk

Redmond

(Update: Adding video, comments from student, school district; venue backs out)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Senior prom -- one of the many traditional high school activities postponed or outright canceled due to the more than year-long pandemic.

Redmond School District spokeswoman Sheila Miller said Wednesdasy it is just too difficult to meet the changing guidelines and give their seniors a safe prom night.

"Having large groups of students where it's impossible to social distance prevents us from hosting a prom,” Miller said.

Redmond schools have officially cancelled their senior prom, while Bend-La Pine Schools has yet to decide.

Alyssa Chambers, a senior at Redmond High, decided to host her own.

"I really like the idea of other schools just coming together, and putting one prom together,” Chambers said. “Knowing that they don't have a prom, it's just really heartbreaking."

Chambers, with the help of her mom, Dalene Frazier, are planning an independent prom, open to juniors and seniors from any Central Oregon high school.

Miller emphasized that the prom is not sanctioned by the Redmond School District, but she understands why students want to do something that feels normal.

"I get it -- high school is supposed to be full of all of these really fun traditions and experiences, and I think our high schools have gotten kind of a raw deal,” Miller said.

Miller added that such an event is outside of the school and thus outside of their control, but she fears the prom could spread the COVID-19 virus.

If an outbreak happens, it could take students out of classrooms and possibly out of in-person graduation.

"If we have a bunch of people in quarantine, we can't do that safely,” Miller said.

Frazier said they plan to enforce mask wearing and social distancing and believe despite the risk, the prom is worth it.

"It's not putting aside the simple fact that these kids do need to still have their memorable moments and still be kids," she said.

The independent prom was supposed to take place May 1 at Aspen Lakes Golf Course, but they told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday that with the current guidelines, they no longer feel they can have the event safely. The venue said they no longer plan to host the event.

Frazier said that news is discouraging, but they're not giving up.

The mother and daughter are now searching for other venues and other dates, and are even considering having several smaller prom events.