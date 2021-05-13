City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: May 16-29

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for May 16-29.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURE:

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 6th St – Road closed for construction from Monday, May 17 thru Thursday, June 17. SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 6th St will be closed intermittently for the installation of new utility infrastructure. The alleyway between SW 5th and SW 6th St will also be closed. Local access will be available. Please use detours or an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW 15th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Quartz Ave– Closed for private development construction thru Friday, May 28, 2021.

SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for construction thru Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

E Antler Ave from S Hwy 97 to Railroad Crossing – Road closed for thermoplastic installation and repair on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 for approximately 2 hours. Please use detours or an alternate route.

Seasonal banners will be changed throughout the Redmond downtown area; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

