Redmond councilors approve $3.45 million FAA COVID relief grant for airport

Redmond

City also honors winners of 'If I Were Mayor, I Would...' contest

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond city councilors on Tuesday evening approved a $3.45 million COVID-19 relief grant to the Redmond Airport from the Federal Aviation Administration.

This grant is provided through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA).

The funds from the Airport Coronavirus Relief Grant Program are aimed to help airports hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions and the downturn in air travel with costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitation, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens and for debt service payments.

Airport Director Zachary Bass says that in the past, FAA grants helped fund numerous expansion and upgrade projects, but since the onset of the pandemic, it's been more funding for survival.

To date, the airport has received more than $12.3 million, including this grant, in federal funding through CARES/COVID funding sources.

Councilors also awarded three Redmond students as winners of the 2021 "If I Were Mayor, I Would…” student contest.

Winners

Poster winner: Emily Stephens (Grades 4-5)

Essay winner: Harrison Swift (Grades 6-8)

Digital winner: Chaela Baker (Grades 9-12)

