USPS mail delivery truck catches fire in Redmond

Redmond

Fire believed to be caused by a mechanical failure, according to USPS official

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A U.S. Postal Service mail delivery truck was engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon in Redmond.

A witness said it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the alley of Northwest Seventh Street, between Cedar and Dogwood avenues, on a day when Redmond's temperature soared to a record 97 degrees, one of several broken around the High Desert.

Ernie Swanson, a USPS communications specialist in Seattle, said some mail was burned in the fire. If possible, customers whose mail was burned will be notified by Postal Service.

Redmond police and Redmond Fire & Rescue quickly arrived on scene to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.

The agency is conducting its own investigation into the fire, but Swanson said it's believed to have been caused by a mechanical failure.

