Kiwanis Club of Redmond awards $13,500 in scholarships to 10 graduating HS seniors

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Kiwanis Club of Redmond and the Redmond Kiwanis Foundation have awarded $13,500 in scholarships to 10 graduating seniors from three Redmond high schools.

Awards totaling $10,000 went to seven Redmond High School graduates: Madyson Dove, Lauryn Duryee, Damara Ojeda and Austin Osborne, $1,000 each; and Olivia Duff, Maria Gradilla, and Amy Toledo, $2,000 each.

Awards at Ridgeview went to Barrett Hemminger, $500, and Shei McLaughlin, $1,000.

At Redmond Proficiency Academy, Grace Sorensen received $2,000.

Most of the scholarship funds are self-generating through investments, but Kiwanis fundraisers such as Oktoberfest, See’s Candy Sales, the Vintner’s Dinner and a summer golf tournament also contribute to the revenue stream.

The Kiwanis Club of Redmond has been serving the youth of the Redmond area since 1937.