Music on the Green, Redmond’s free summer concert series, returns at new Fairgrounds spot

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bring the lawn chairs, grab a blanket and join the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB for free live music as we host the 24th year of Music on the Green, presented by First Interstate Bank and Eberhard’s Dairy Products at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in the heart of Central Oregon, Redmond.

While following the guidelines set forth by Oregon Health Authority and Deschutes County Health, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce is bringing our free summer concert series to you!

Our artists will be performing from the Center Circle at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

The concerts are typically held at Sam Johnson Park, but due to occupancy limits and no city permits for park use, they have been moved to the fairgrounds. Organizers say they hope at some point in the season, they can be moved back to the park.

This year’s lineup includes Olivia Knox (June 30), Heller Highwater (July 14), Erin Cole-Baker (Aug. 11), and JuJu Eyeball (Aug. 25). Per annual tradition, a performance by Redmond’s own Hokulea Dancers, a troop featuring traditional Hawaiian Island dance and drumming, will round out the 2021 season on Wednesday, September 8.

Along with free musical entertainment, Music on the Green will feature a variety of food, art and craft vendors in booths throughout the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Kids and adults alike will love the bounce houses on site, as well as games and activities provided by vendors.

Music on the Green is made possible thanks to a number of community sponsors, starting with presenting sponsors First Interstate Bank and Eberhard's Dairy Products. Other LS Networks, Horizon Broadcasting Group, The Bulletin, The Redmond Spokesman, and The Source Weekly. Find more information at www.redmondsummerconcerts.com.

Music on the Green - 2021 Schedule

Olivia Knox

Wed., June 30 - 6 p.m.

Olivia is 18 years old, writes all of her own music and is a self taught ukulele and guitar player. Olivia has a deep compassion for her peers and the struggles teens face today. Her songs are full of empowerment and hope. Olivia Knox and her band will be performing some original tunes and cover songs that will ignite your heart. Olivia is excited to be joined on stage for this concert with the beat master drummer Nole Kennedy and Mr smooth on the keys James Knox, also known as "dad".



Heller Highwater

Wed., July 14 - 6 p.m.

Heller Highwater Band is all about the groove and lead and vocal harmonies. From The Rolling Stones, Adele, Jason Maraz, to Country and blues. We try to play a little bit for everybody. We love to get folks dancing! Heather Drakulich lead vocalist, John Luce, vocals and bass, Tom Brouillette, lead guitar and vocals, Lance Van Buren, vocals and drums

Erin Cole-Baker

Wed., August 11 - 6 p.m.

Erin Cole-Baker was born in the USA and raised in the beach filled rural Northland of New Zealand. Her songwriting and live delivery comes from a place of great honesty and beauty, lead by her gorgeous silvery voice and extraordinary sense of melody. Erins’ songs are deep, gritty reflections on being human, guided by rich velvety vocals on both electric and acoustic guitars.



Juju Eyeball

Wed., Aug. 25 - 6 p.m.

JUJU EYEBALL is a Beatles cover band formed in 2015 in Bend, OR. They are dedicated to bringing the Fab Four’s classic songs back to life–in all their original rock power. The 4 members of the band (2 guitars, keyboards, bass, and drums) all sing lead and harmonies to perfection. They are versatile enough to play beautiful ballads like Something and Yesterday, rock hard on Back in the USSR and Revolution, bring the Summer of Love back to life with Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds and A Day in the Life, and get the whole crowd up and dancing to the early hits like She Loves You and Can’t Buy Me Love.

Hokulea Dancers

Wed., Sept. 8 - 6 p.m.

Redmond’s very own traditional Hawaiian Dancers are back and are always a crowd favorite! This high energy troop will showcase traditional Hawaiian Island dance and drumming. Lead by Hawaiian Natives Novelen and Joey Tavita, they bring a true taste of the Islands with many generations of their family and friends. Come join us as we say Aloha to summer in the true Hawaiian style.