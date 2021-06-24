Redmond Senior Center announces plans to reopen on August 3

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Senior Center announced plans for its reopening with new programs in early August at its community celebration and member event, “Forward Together,” on Wednesday.

Community partners, city leaders, current and former members, Meals on Wheels volunteers and donors attended the midday event, which celebrated and honored those who have supported the Redmond Senior Center during this challenging year.

During the event, Redmond Senior Center staff, board leadership and Mayor George Endicott spoke and recognized volunteers and community partners for their commitment to the center, which allowed operations to continue throughout the pandemic.

From financial support to food donations and volunteering, the following community partners kept the center alive and were recognized: Hayden Homes, Central Oregon Ranch Supply, McDonalds, St. Charles Foundation, NeighborImpact, St. Vincent de Paul Redmond, Council on Aging, Oliver Lemon’s, Redmond Parks and Recreation, Walgreens Pharmacy and Swift Steel.

The Redmond Senior Center plans to reopen for programs and activities on August 3 and said it has come up with protocols to ensure the safety of all community members who plan to attend these activities.

Many of the activities will be familiar for patrons, such as cribbage, cards, dancing and pickleball, but there are plans to include some intergenerational programs where members can bring younger family or grandchildren, such as paint nights, LEGO building, art classes, music classes, and more.

Educational opportunities regarding topics for older adults and healthy living will be available, and the Senior Center is partnering with Redmond Parks and Recreation to offer more fitness classes and clinics.

The Senior Center staff is also working on plans to open ‘congregate’ or community meals to older adults in July; however, without federal funding provided yet to cover the community luncheons on-site at the Senior Center, the luncheons will rely on sponsorships or community donations to cover the cost of the meals.

If anyone or any business in the community would like to sponsor a congregate luncheon so the community can partake in these meals before federal funding is granted, please contact the Senior Center.

For more information and updates, contact the Redmond Senior Center at 541-548-6325 or info@redmondseniors.org and check the website at www.redmondseniors.org or follow them on Facebook. The Redmond Senior Center continues to provide essential Home Meal Services including Meals on Wheels and virtual services of resources, advocacy, and support.