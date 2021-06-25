Oregon House OKs Zika child care reform legislation

Redmond

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, spoke to NewsChannel 21 on Friday after the Oregon House passed legislation he sponsored to create more badly needed child care openings around the state.

HB 3073 B consolidates several child care programs from various departments into a new Department of Early Learning and Care, including Head Start, Preschool Promise and Baby Promise. With the new department, providers will have one place to go instead of multiple. This will increase the resources available to help more families, Zika said.

The bill, passed by the House Thursday on a 49-9 vote, will also expand the Employment-Related Day Care program to help eligible low-income families pay for child care while they are working.

“The pandemic's toll this past year on families with children has been monumental, especially for working moms who have had to leave the workforce,” said Zika, chief sponsor of the bill and one of the authors who negotiated the proposal. “This bill will help bridge the child care desert in Oregon to give more families more access, alleviating the burden that too many are still facing.”