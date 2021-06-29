Redmond joins in fireworks ban, councilors declare state of emergency due to heat

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Just hours after the Antler fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon in southeast Redmond, city councilors unanimously, albeit reluctantly, approved an ordinance declaring a state of emergency due to extreme weather conditions that includes a ban on public use of fireworks, a move also taken by Bend and other Northwest communities amid record heat and drought.

The ordinance provides authority for the city of Redmond to act as an emergency management agency, in addition to banning the public use of fireworks throughout the duration of the order.

Councilor Jay Patrick told colleagues he's not against banning fireworks due to the excessive heat, but he is against declaring an emergency order.

Patrick added that he feels the city can operate based on common sense, when it comes to fire management, rather than through emergency declarations.

Councilor Ed Fitch expressed a similar sentiment when it comes to emergency orders, adding that he, too, enjoys fireworks during the 4th of July holiday.

But Mayor George Endicott added that based on the letters he has recently received regarding the heat and firework use, 20-to-1 of those writing don't want fireworks this year, due to the high risk of fires based on the heat and drought conditions.

Similar to Bend's ban on fireworks, organized fireworks events put on by professional display companies will be allowed.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have more details tonight on First at Ten on Fox.