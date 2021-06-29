Brushfire erupts in SE Redmond; task force called up, roads closed

Fire Alert

(Update: Fire estimated at 20 acres; ODOT correcting Hwy. 126 remains open)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fast-spreading brushfire broke out early Tuesday afternoon in southeast Redmond, putting up thick smoke, closing some area streets and prompting a task-force call-up and possible evacuations, initial reports indicated.

The fire was reported shortly after noon in the area of Southeast Ninth Street and Highway 126, as temperatures in the region again soared toward 100 degrees.

The fire, Incident 419, was estimated at 20 acres less than an hour after reported, with a task force of engine crews from the Forest Service, BLM and Oregon Department of Forestry supporting Redmond Fire, Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Kassidy Kern said.

ODOT reported Highway 126 was still open but that SE Evergreen Avenue and Ninth Street were closed off Highway 126 and urged alternate routes.

