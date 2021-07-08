Skip to Content
Redmond
By
today at 11:32 AM
Published 10:36 AM

Redmond City Council says okay to murals around town

Murals like this one in Bend will likely start popping up in Redmond
Murals like this one in Bend will likely start popping up in Redmond

The City of Redmond is about to get a lot more colorful

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond changed its sign code last week to allow murals on the outside of buildings for the first time in at least 50 years.

Dan Mooney, the chair of the city's Commission for Art in Public Places, told NewsChannel 21 that General Duffy's is at least one business that will be painting a mural on its walls.

lMooney said the old Sears building on Southwest Black Butte Boulevard and Sixth Street another location for a planned mural.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have full details on Fox at 4.

Central Oregon / Government-politics / Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jordan here.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. Will these murals require or receive upkeep? One city I know did this and eventually the murals faded, deteriorated and cracked…nothing was done. Lipstick on a pig.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content