Redmond City Council says okay to murals around town

Redmond

The City of Redmond is about to get a lot more colorful

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond changed its sign code last week to allow murals on the outside of buildings for the first time in at least 50 years.

Dan Mooney, the chair of the city's Commission for Art in Public Places, told NewsChannel 21 that General Duffy's is at least one business that will be painting a mural on its walls.

lMooney said the old Sears building on Southwest Black Butte Boulevard and Sixth Street another location for a planned mural.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have full details on Fox at 4.