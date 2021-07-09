Planned Redmond road closures and delays: Week of July 11-17
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's list of planned road closures and delays for the week of July 11-17.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- Tuesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 15, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt grinding by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2021 Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Tuesday, July 13
- SW Valleyview Dr from SW Salmon Ct to SW Hillcrest Dr
- SW Valleyview Dr from SW 37th St to SW 32nd St
- SW Valleyview Ct from SW Hillcrest Dr to Dead End
- SW 32nd St from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Umatilla Ave
- SW 34th Ct from SW Valleyview Dr to Dead End
- SW 34th Dr from SW Hillcrest Dr to SW Valleyview Dr
- SW 35th Ct from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Umatilla Ave
- SW 35th Dr from SW Valleyview Dr to SW Hillcrest Dr
- SW 36th St from SW Hillcrest Dr to Dead End
- SW 36th Ct from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Valleyview Dr
- SW Hillcrest Dr from SW Valleyview Dr to SW 32nd St
Thursday, July 15
- SW 23rd St from SW Timber Ave to Dead End
- SW 24th St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave
- SW 25th St from S Canal Blvd to SW Wickiup Ave
- SW 26th St from 2354 SW 26th St to SW Salmon Ave
- SW 26th St from SW Salmon Ave to Dead End
- SW Lava Ave from SW Veterans Way to M.A. Lynch Elementary School
- SW Kalama Ave from SW Veterans Way to SW 15th St
- SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 2nd St
- Alley behind Wild Ride Brewing from SW Cascade Ave to SW Deschutes Ave
- NW 3rd St from NW Birch Ave to NW Cedar Ave
- NW Hemlock Ave from NW 7th St to NW 6th St
- NW Cedar Ave from NW 7th St to NW 10th St
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 6th St (& Alley) – Road closed intermittently for construction thru Friday, July 23.
- SW 15th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave – Road closed for construction thru Friday, August 13.
- SW 6th St from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer Ave – Road closed for constructionthru Tuesday, August 31.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- Thermoplastic installation will be occurring on SW/SE Airport Way; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Thermoplastic installation will be occurring at intersections along NW 6th St from NW Quince Ave to NW Kingwood Ave; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Curb painting will be occurring at NW Upas Ave and NW 10th St; activities will temporarily disrupt lanes.
- ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.
