Redmond Police to take part in National Night Out

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Police Department is excited to announce our 4th annual National Night Out (NNO). NNO is an annual community building event that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.

This year NNO includes a virtual K9 Puppy Pentathlon presented on Facebook July 26th through July 30th. Tune in daily for a chance to win prizes by selecting the K9 team winner for each of the five pentathlon events, as well as the overall K9 Puppy Pentathlon Winner.

On Tuesday August 3, at 5 p.m. RPD will post on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/RedmondPolice/, our 2021 NNO video. In this video we will provide some valuable crime prevention awareness tips. Also, get your kids ready to meet Smokey Bear and to see some police officers get hit with water balloons!

In a fun twist, RPD will be providing goody bags to 100 families throughout Redmond and the surrounding areas. Bags will also include useful crime prevention and awareness strategies for you and your family; as well as NNO shirts, beverages, gift cards for pizza, popcorn, and fun kid activities.

Again, please join us for NNO #4 and keep following us on Facebook for more details about NNO and how-to sign-up for a goody bag.