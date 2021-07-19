Two trucks collide, big spill of scrap metal shuts Hwy. 97 N. of Redmond for hours

Redmond

No serious injuries; traffic was detoured onto other streets

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A dump truck hit a semi-truck that had just rolled over on Highway 97 north of Redmond Monday morning, causing no serious injuries but sending thousands of pounds of scrap metal spilling onto the highway and closing it for several hours, authorities said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue responded around 8:40 a.m. to the reported roll-over crash on northbound Highway 97, just past the Canal Boulevard overpass, Battalion Chief Ken Brown said.

They arrived to find that a dump truck loaded with dirt and pulling a trailer had hit a large end-dump-style semi-truck, which had rolled over before it was hit, Brown said.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours while the trucks and debris were cleared by ODOT, SMAF Environmental and Redmond Public Works. Detours were put in place for motorists.

The truck drivers were evaluated by medics but had only minor injuries. Brown said.

Redmond Fire was on scene through the cleanup, to monitor a fuel leak. Other assistance was provided by Redmond Police, Oregon State Police and Consolidated Towing.