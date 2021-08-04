Redmond family of Olympians comes together to cheer Ryan Crouser to 2nd shot put gold

Redmond

(Update: Ryan Crouser wins second gold medal)

Portland resident who occasionally trains in Redmond defends the Olympic gold medal he won in Rio

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ryan Crouser's family -- gathered to cheer his Olympic record-setting gold medal shot put performance in Tokyo Wednesday evening -- knows what he's going through. After all, three of his family members were also in the Olympics.

“There was zero pressure for the kids to ever do it," Brian Crouser, Ryan's uncle and a 1988 and '92 Olympian, told NewsChannel 21 earlier in the day. "There were implements laying around, and they got interested, but nobody pushed them -- they wanted to do it. From a real early age, they worked their butts off.”

The Olympics are clearly a Crouser tradition. Ryan's uncle, Brian, is a two-time Olympian in the javelin, in 1984, his dad was a 1984 alternate and his two cousins, Sam and Haley competed at the 2016 Games in the javelin.

Ryan's parents' home in Redmond is filled with NCAA titles, an Olympic Trials gold medal and Big 12 titles. But quite possibly the most meaningful one is a bib he wore at the 2016 games.

"It's a really special thing because these are so hard to get," Brian said. "Just to get one of these in the first place. I don't know if you could put that into words or what that symbolizes, or if the average person understands what that symbolizes, but it's a big deal."

Ryan defended the Olympic gold medal that he won in Rio five years ago in the shot put. Ryan's dad, Mitch, has been his coach since he was a kid and has a front row seat in Tokyo.

"Mitch has done a crazy job just, coaching mentoring and lining things up for him to help to do what he needs to do," Brian Crouser said

Crouser -- who threw five Olympic record-setting throws and the second-longest throw of all time to cap it off- becomes only the fourth man ever to win two gold medals in the shot put event.

And just before he held aloft the Stars and Stripes, Crouser held up a hand-written sign to the camera: "Grandpa, we did it!"