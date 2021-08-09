Ribbon-cutting set for new Redmond foster care visitation center

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to the big hearts of a handful of Central Oregon organizations and local individuals, children and families experiencing foster care now have a new safe, cozy place to meet with the Oregon Department of Human Services in Redmond.

This new facility is made possible by a handful of area sponsors, in partnership with ODHS and Every Child Central Oregon an affiliate of the statewide 501(c)3 nonprofit Every Child Oregon.

All sponsors and donors, along with the public and media, are invited to celebrate this vital community resource at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, facilitated by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon-cutting, which was postponed from last November due to the pandemic, takes place:

Monday, Aug. 16, 12 p.m. at ODHS, 706 SW 12th St., Redmond, OR 97756

In addition to the ribbon-cutting, ECCO and ODHS will honor those who made financial and other tangible donations to the multiroom visitation center, including:

According to Melissa Williams, ECCO’s director, the growing need for foster care services in Central Oregon has increased annually with approximately 400 children spending a night in foster care in the past year alone. Both ECCO and ODHS provide essential services, striving to reduce the associated stress that naturally accompanies the foster-care experience. This new, comfortable and much larger space provides both youth and families a place to meet with ODHS, as they gain access to vital resources and receive critical support and guidance.

“Previously, the Redmond ODHS office featured only one small room used for visits,” Williams says. “With the new space, we set a goal to design a homelike place for families to feel safe even when walking through hard situations. It features multiple rooms that feel warm and inviting for all ages, making it more possible for families to visit, feel welcome and connect. It has turned out beautifully, thanks to all the donations and creative talent that went into the project. The expanded, improved location will help meet the growing demand in our local foster-care services. At this Monday’s ribbon-cutting, it’s an official ‘unveiling’—a chance to see the results and learn more about the impact the ODHS space will have.”

Anyone wishing to support the ongoing needs of this new space or Central Oregon children and family experiencing foster care can donate here, or visit: https://everychildcentraloregon.org/donate/.

About Every Child Central Oregon

Founded in 2019, Every Child Central Oregon mobilizes community to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon. An affiliate of the statewide 501(c)3 nonprofit Every Child Oregon, Every Child Central Oregon is based in Redmond, Ore., from where it relentlessly fights for local children in crisis and commits to finding safe, nurturing places where they can flourish. It provides radical hospitality with a posture of humility and care for youth in foster homes, as well as its families and partners working in child welfare. Believing in a hopeful future for its clients, Every Child Central Oregon connects individuals, businesses, families and faith communities with acute needs, helping the vulnerable to rise up and achieve resiliency in spite of crisis.