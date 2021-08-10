Redmond school superintendent to outline plans for building renovations with $27.5 million bond

Redmond

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) --Last fall, Redmond School District voters approved a $27.5 million bond measure, with the goal of improving school facilities and making them safer for the community.

The renovations are planned to cover the district’s 13 school facilities. In preparation for the growing population, the district's plans include building six additional classrooms at both Vern Patrick and Tom McCall elementary schools.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking with Redmond schools Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline to find out what changes have been made so far and what projects are in the works