Fake job postings target Redmond Airport, applicants; personal info may have been compromised

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) –The Redmond Municipal Airport warned the public Wednesday about fake job postings circulating online that are in no way associated with the airport.

Several people have contacted the airport stating they applied for positions on a Facebook job posting page- a platform the airport doesn’t use for posting job openings. It’s believed those who applied provided sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers.

NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano is speaking with the Redmond Airport director about what you should do if you applied for one of the job positions through Facebook. Her report is coming up on Fox @ 4.