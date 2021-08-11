Jericho Road receives anonymous $100K donation toward community shower trucks

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jericho Road of Redmond has received an anonymous donation of $100,000 to help in the purchase and operation of one or more shower vehicles.

The organization's previous truck had suffered from age and continuing mechanical problems and was finally put out of action earlier this summer. A call went out to replace the shower truck, which resulted in several generous donations.

“With these funds, we may be able to purchase two shower trucks which can support programs in the Redmond area, as well as in other parts of Central Oregon,” said Dr. Mark Keener, coordinator of the shower truck service program at Jericho Road. The one existing shower truck currently focuses primarily on the Bend area.

Dr. Keener went on to say, “We’re in conversation with possible partners who will help in the coordination and scheduling of the vehicle. The service has been critical to the health of homeless people since the closure of so many facilities that once supported personal hygiene before the Covid pandemic. People need to feel that they are able to maintain their health and cleanliness.”

The addition of one or more shower vehicles will certainly make a significant difference. The service area may be expanded to assist in locations such as Madras, Prineville, Warm Springs and other sites throughout the region.

For more information about Jericho Road and their programs, please visit their website at jerichoroadofredmond.org., their Facebook page or by calling 541-699-2099.