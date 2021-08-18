Oasis Village, planned community for Redmond-area homeless, narrowing site location

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A village for the Redmond area's houseless community, many living in camps on public land east of the city, is being proposed to help address the ongoing homeless issue in the area.

"It's going to be clean, well-kept and a place that anyone would be proud to live," said Bob Bohac, outreach director of Jericho Road, a Redmond nonprofit.

Oasis Village was designed to help give Central Oregon residents an opportunity of long-term shelter, as long as they work toward long-term goals of self-improvement.

A city-owned plot of land in Redmond, along SW Umatilla Avenue near the Redmond Airport, is one of the top proposed sites being considered for the village. Bohac said it's an ideal location because it's in a non-residential area and near NeighborImpact, a community resource.

Oasis Village would begin with about 10 individual single-bedroom units, a kitchen facility, a shower trailer, a restroom trailer and a lounge area on a 1.5-acre property. Bohac said they plan to expand the number of bedroom units as time progresses.

Bohac said they will be requiring those staying the in the village to pay a monthly rent of about $50 to $100. Any amount over that contributed, would be put in a savings account for that individual.



"Also, those who simply don't have the funds would be able to provide work, rather than a financial contribution," Bohac said.

The city of Redmond has awarded Oasis Village $193,000 toward the project. Bohac said he's estimating startup costs to be around $400,000.



"We will be looking for grant money, we'll be looking for individual donations, and we most certainly will be looking for in kind donations," Bohac said.



Bohac's goal is to help those staying at the village build skills that will eventually lead them to a more stable lifestyle.



