Oasis Village, planned community for Redmond-area homeless, narrowing site location
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A village for the Redmond area's houseless community, many living in camps on public land east of the city, is being proposed to help address the ongoing homeless issue in the area.
"It's going to be clean, well-kept and a place that anyone would be proud to live," said Bob Bohac, outreach director of Jericho Road, a Redmond nonprofit.
Oasis Village was designed to help give Central Oregon residents an opportunity of long-term shelter, as long as they work toward long-term goals of self-improvement.
A city-owned plot of land in Redmond, along SW Umatilla Avenue near the Redmond Airport, is one of the top proposed sites being considered for the village. Bohac said it's an ideal location because it's in a non-residential area and near NeighborImpact, a community resource.
Oasis Village would begin with about 10 individual single-bedroom units, a kitchen facility, a shower trailer, a restroom trailer and a lounge area on a 1.5-acre property. Bohac said they plan to expand the number of bedroom units as time progresses.
Bohac said they will be requiring those staying the in the village to pay a monthly rent of about $50 to $100. Any amount over that contributed, would be put in a savings account for that individual.
"Also, those who simply don't have the funds would be able to provide work, rather than a financial contribution," Bohac said.
The city of Redmond has awarded Oasis Village $193,000 toward the project. Bohac said he's estimating startup costs to be around $400,000.
"We will be looking for grant money, we'll be looking for individual donations, and we most certainly will be looking for in kind donations," Bohac said.
Bohac's goal is to help those staying at the village build skills that will eventually lead them to a more stable lifestyle.
Gotta have an area to lounge in.
None of these people are working on self improvement, PERIOD. Wake up Redmond, you’re becoming “little Bend”.
Couldn’t agree more. Driving up 97 starting with La Pine driving through you can see they take pride in their town very clean. Approaching Bend the litter and graffiti starts at about DRW. Once on the expressway the litter is everywhere and at the off ramps the bum camps, there numbers increasing weekly. Of course past Lowes looking west you see the huge numbers of homeless on hunnell and piles of trash that now extends to behind the Quality Inn. Once you get to Redmond and as you pass thru the streets are clean and you can see a huge difference compared to what Bend has become. The impact and result of years of liberals migrating and the toll it has taken on this town.
Nice oxymoron.
Will it have a golf course and a dog park?
Probably not until phase 2.
Sounds like supported housing, which are assistance programs for those with chronic mental health struggles. The differences are that this establishment is being built, whereas supported housing gives vouchers to housing already existing. Another difference is ensuring substance and mental health services are provided in order to qualify a person to remain in housing, though it is still for a temporary time frame.
Temporary? You mean like the BI in north Bend. Temporary meaning you go away for two weeks then sign up again? Yeah, temporary meaning these people will do nothing to help their situation. A few maybe.
Nope, that’s not what I meant. Temporary meaning usually a few years, unless the person violates the conditional terms. In some cases it’s women only locations, due to experienced trauma. If someone brings in a man, they violate. In some cases they must remain sober. They are removed from the program if they violate. There are other requirements as well. Seems you have reasons to have drawn your conclusions. If the program was not successful to some degree, it would be removed. All data is collected and provided to the appropriate state agencies.
Clean well kept….lol
Nice clean looking mockup of what will soon turn into a trash heap. like the backwoods La Pine residences.
No one can force someone to be working toward a goal of self improvement when the person does not have the same idea of what self improvement means. Some of the people who are homeless or living in camps want to continue to use drugs, and not have to “improve their lives.” Not everyone who lives off the grid in a camp wants to live in a community. There are people who are not going to be good candidates for living in or on someone else’s property. They will like they live… garbage, needles, constant traffic in and out. Some people cannot meet the minimum requirements of rules, not even for free long term supported housing. I have worked in Portland in housing. Some people are not unhappy living outside of society. They have their own community. It is helpful to provide hygiene services: water, sewer and trash services. This will help keep the mess to a minimum. Sometimes, help is just to leave people alone and let them live how they want to live. If you don’t like it, don’t go visit.
No. We all must live in a manner that makes the KTVZ crank holes happy. Only they have all the answers. Last week they were vax experts, this week they are foriegn policy and homelessness experts. Next week? Who knows what will trigger them.
You could always cancel your FREE subscription to this web site, that’ll teach ’em!
You dont need to be an expert to understand that you NEVER pull your military out before thousands of Americans are safety extracted. Biden has blood on his hands and it was 100 percent his decision to pull of out the region in the incompetent way that he did.
You speak the truth. It’s not comfortable for most liberals but it’s true.
10 Single rooms? This will do nothing but encourage more bums to move here.
Actually now that I think about it….Good luck finding 10 “houseless persons” in Redmond that are will to work on Self Improvement. They might have problems finding qualified applicants.
What a big Joke more trash / human waste & looking like a dump Bend & surrounding areas use to look so nice now we got the so called do gooders in office & City Counsel What a dump Bend is be coming & more & more fires These people that are in office shouldn’t be re elected to office ever again
The first problem with this is the name. Oasis Village? Are you people serious? The name makes it sound like a place people want to be living in. This place should be called, “The Road Back to Sober and Clean Living where you have a job like the rest of the community, Village.” This is insane.
Holy Crap!! That looks damn nice!! Nicer then my apartment!! I am going to give it up and say I am homeless.
Its all part of the agenda people. The more homeless, refugees and illegal aliens the more $$$ they get from the feds and more control.