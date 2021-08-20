Redmond woman honored for helping save her husband’s life

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond woman was honored Thursday for her efforts that helped save her husband's life early last month.

On July 2, Greg Webb had returned home following an afternoon run. His wife Eileen was in the kitchen and heard an unfamiliar noise. She walked into the living room to find Greg on the floor and struggling to breathe.

Eileen quickly called 9-1-1, and Public Safety Dispatcher Nicole Silbaugh recognized that Greg’s breathing effort was ineffective and provided Eileen with instructions on how to perform CPR until the arrival of first responders.

Redmond Police officers arrived shortly after and continued chest compressions and attached their Automated External Defibrillator, which shocked Greg twice.

Paramedics from Redmond Fire & Rescue arrived and provided Advanced Cardiac Life Support with further defibrillation and were eventually able to regain a pulse.

Greg was transported by Redmond Fire to St. Charles-Bend, where he made a full recovery.

The Deschutes County 9-1-1, Redmond Police Department, and Redmond Fire & Rescue awarded Eileen Webb with a lifesaving award for her efforts to help save Greg’s life.

There are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the U.S., nearly 90% of them fatal, according to the American Heart Association’s newly released Heart and Stroke Statistics. Early recognition and early CPR can double or triple chances of survival after a cardiac arrest.