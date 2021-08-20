SW Redmond man arrested on drug charges after neighborhood complaints

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Neighborhood complaints about suspicious activity at a southwest Redmond home led to the arrest of a 51-year-old resident on several drug and other charges, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team reported Friday.

Redmond police and CODE Team detectives began investigating and conducted surveillance of the home after area residents reported suspicious activities at the home, in the 100 block of Southwest 35th Street, Detective Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said.

The man was contacted Thursday during a traffic stop in Redmond, where detectives seized “commercial quantities” of methamphetamine, along with a large amount of cash and a switchblade knife, the sergeant said.

The man was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of drug possession, distribution and manufacture, as well as felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and parole violation.

The investigation is continuing, Vander Kamp said, and more arrests are expected.