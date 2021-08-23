‘It’s every day’: Redmond Sonic customers take wait-time, shortage frustrations out on workers
(Update: Adding comments from Redmond Sonic asst. manage, crew leader)
'He hurt my hand and spit at me, and I didn't do anything'
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A heated discussion at the Redmond Sonic Drive-In over ice cream, involving curses and aggressive language, led to an employee giving her two-week notice and leaving the job.
Blade Shockey, the assistant manager at the Sonic in Redmond, said Monday its not every customer, but a negative interaction happens at least once a day.
"I don't know -- I just assume they're having a bad day,” Shockey said. “Really, because it's every day, it's somebody new."
He said his restaurant, like a lot of places, is understaffed.
"My kitchens are down, so if I open up all these (drive-in) stalls, no one is going to get their food for ages,” Shockey said.
But it's not just an employee shortage.
"I'm almost out of big meat. I'm completely out of tater tots right now, not a drop of tater tots in there." Shockey said. "I've got to go get mayonnaise and lettuce. I need to buy more cheese. I'm out of Sprite. I'm completely out of cups. I've got no large cups. So yeah, it's a whole lot -- it's a whole list."
He said delivery truck delays are becoming common.
"Everything's out of our control," Shockey said. "We’re just doing -- if we don't get a truck, the truck doesn't come, we don't have the stuff. They understand that, though -- most of the time."
Shockey says over the weekend, when the store ran out of ice cream, one customer didn't quite understand.
"'F- you, screw off, I'm never coming back here' -- that kind of rubbed our window lady pretty wrong."
He said the young woman who was yelled at quit the next day.
Crew Manager Grace Rivers still works at Sonic, and has for more than a year.
She said she's seen plenty of employees come and go.
"There's been a few times customers have been, like, mean. And so a lot of people will leave because of the customers or just because they don't want to work or anything."
She said she's had customers curse, grab and even spit on her.
"Kept trying to think, 'What did I do wrong? I didn't do anything bad,'" Rivers said. " And I go home later, and I started crying, and I was like -- I didn't do anything. He hurt my hand and spit at me, and I didn't do anything."
Shockey says he normally steps in when he sees an interaction that gets aggressive, but really prefers when it doesn't.
"I appreciate the people who understand, you know? The people who understand, they are what makes our day, for sure," he said.
And the Redmond restaurant's troubles are far from unique. Sonic in Redmond has 10 open positions, mostly in the kitchen with one manager opening. And they're not alone. The Sonic in Madras has 20 openings and the one in Bend has 25 openings.
People are such *****s! just be nice to people serving you! Even jerks like H8 Clown and BGHW I know it’s hard but try to just smile in their faces and they will move on soon!
People having to wait longer for their fast food, is horrible! This type of torture should not be allowed!
If only they offered better pay they had no problem finding the staff to run their business.
That’s true nationwide of the hiring squeeze – but higher pay means higher prices.
No easy solutions.
Even with higher pay, why not just take unemployment that is again extended (thanks socialists)
Higher prices mean less idiots to afford it and complain. Win win.
There are plenty of rude and obnoxious people that can afford the prices no matter how high they go. Just look around Bend!
Lassie ~ Rude people exist ~ regardless of the amount of compensation (which is not the premise of this article).
A lot of businesses are just holding out until extended unemployment runs out next month, and betting they’ll then be able to fill open positions. Once you raise wages, it’s hard to later reduce them.
They won’t stop extending unemployment. Communism is the goal of this administration.
Does anyone have high hopes and expectations at a sonic?
Obviously, yes.
Methinks they are setting themselves up for failure.
They should expect a minimum wage that provides for them the capability to have a roof over their heads, food to eat, and the potential to take care of themselves and their family, which was the original intention of a minimum wage in the first place.
I went to a Sonic once. And only once. Those overworked employees can rest assured I’ll never go to their establishment.
People are becoming ruder and more obnoxious. I was in BiMart over the weekend. An elderly gentleman asked me where the line was for register 1. I showed and he started complaining about the lack of employees. I explained that a lot of employees have quit, in large part, because of the rudeness of many customers. He began to curse and threw his shopping basket on the floor. I told him that the employees are doing a great job despite everything. The cashier thanked me about 5 times for being kind.
We ALL have to keep in mind that civility costs nothing.
So boomers are retiring at a higher rate when we were already facing a silver tsunami: https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/11/09/the-pace-of-boomer-retirements-has-accelerated-in-the-past-year/
Women dropped out of workforce (seems women take on a larger burden of childcare and senior care than men and they do not wish to risk their family’s health, those jerks): https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/08/womens-labor-force-participation-rate-hit-33-year-low-in-january-2021.html
Then, during the 2008 recession we bailed out banks but not the people who had to reskill somehow taking out record student loans at higher interest rates than any other generation before it and they never got a bail out. To earn more is to pay more. Notice how the 10 year forgiveness started having problems about ten years after they took out loans? Thank you Betsy Devos and Trump. So it is not unreasonable to assume that widespread staffing shortages will be ongoing, especially for low paid and low skilled positions. You cannot live on those wages in Central Oregon. Birth rates are low (hmm, I wonder why because teen pregnancy is at a low too – it’s not abortion people). So this is also what happens when 2/3rds of student loan debt is held by women, who were also hit hardest in this pandemic as primary nuturers and had been going into student loan repayment on top of it). No one is safe from the volatile anti-masker groups. Teachers, doctors, nurses, school boards, front line workers everywhere. Wages are still low, interest rates on student loans keep going up, and they cannot pay them back). The country financed itself on endless wars and student loan debt, as well as ridiculous home evaluations driven higher and higher by group investors and airbnb’s as well as just being a desireable place to live until we run low on water. Online sex businesses are booming – and who can blame the women you’ve long objectified for deciding to make a living differently. Sorry, proud boys but you created a horrifying world for women, children, and people with any kind of health challenges and disabilities. Time to pay up. So maybe whisper your silent prayers in the fast food line, because most of us don’t eat that garbage anyway. Keep breathing in the air quality that you deny is part of growing climate change. Go ahead and fight masks and vaccines, which will keep women from the workforce. By the time the Gen X’s retire, the youth will be coming for you and there will be no more excuses for the misery you and previous generations brought to the world out of pure capitalist selfishness. Climate denial won’t even be a thing anymore because it will be impossible to deny in the next few years and will only get worse. Even China is acknowledging this is real. It doesn’t get more real. I’m not sure what this is, but it’s not love.
Wow, what a misandrist garbage. Since schools were largely closed until recently and many females quit their jobs to take care of their offspring while males provided for their families and this is somehow the males’ fault. Great logic libidiot.
The rest of the garbage is not even worth responding to.
Wil Love win? I hope so, for the elect’s sake. I hope so. I pray so. I work towards it. I hope love hangs in, because that’s all we are living on these days. Good luck, folks. I wish you well.
Why are you highlighting a fast food restaurant? Go talk to actual small business restaurants who are struggling with the same exact issues. Nobody cares about teenagers working fast food jobs.
Since you ASKED…. you read our site, you know we’ve talked to small businesses in a variety of industries about these issues. It’s also clear that you don’t speak for anyone but yourself.
Everyone who works a job should receive at the bare minimum a livable wage.
Don’t **** with the people who handle your food.
Institute a minimum wage tied directly to the CPI as opposed to tying it to the easily manipulated and abstract “Cost of living”. If you tie it directly to CPI then you cant have businesses try to weasel out by charging more and making the whole concept of minimum wage pointless.
Gee whiz, “Nobody cares about teenagers working fast food jobs.” How hateful is that? These young people are getting a real education in working under strenous conditions. Many working more than they would like and on top of that people showing them their hateful side. How special.
If this is how some people deal with a minor inconvenience imagine how they’d deal with an actual food shortage…
Problem solved when unemployment runs out. Why would someone want to work a crappy job when they can get unemployment plus an extra $300 a week to not work?