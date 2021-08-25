Jericho Table updates free meal schedule to better accommodate families, seniors

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jericho Table of Redmond, a free meal program, announced it has updated its serving schedule to better accommodate families with children, senior citizens and individuals who may be experiencing food needs.

Starting immediately, curb-side, take out meals will be served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:45 p.m. at their location at 205 NW 4th Street. The meals are offered free of charge and no registration or identification is necessary.

The COVID pandemic has forced many adjustments to the Table’s programming. Congregate, inside seating has been impossible. So now, curb-side service has been reactivated in order for people to receive meals without additional risk to their health. As always, masks, sanitizing and spacing are required.

Jericho Table has been in continuous operation since 2009 and has served more than a half-million meals to the hungry of the Redmond area.

“We look forward to greeting folks and helping them get a good, healthy meal,” said Ken Cardwell, a program coordinator for Jericho Road.

For more information on Jericho Road and their programs, visit www.jerichoroadofredmond.org.