High Desert Quilt Guild of Redmond cancels upcoming show

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Quilt Guild of Redmond said Thursday it has decided to cancel the show it had scheduled for Sept. 18 at Mountain View Fellowship Church.

"Due to rising Covid cases, and the health of our entire community in Central Oregon we have regrettably cancelled our show," show co-chairs Shirley Smith and Sarah Spady said.

"We will be back next year," they added. "Thanks for everyone in Central Oregon and beyond that has supported us.