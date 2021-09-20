Deschutes County buys Redmond building for $2.45 million, to serve as county services hub

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has purchased a 37,462-square-foot building in Redmond that it plans to turn it into a county services building.

The current medical office on Northwest Kingwood Avenue was purchased late last week for $2.45 million.

County Administrator Tom Anderson says the building will serve as a north county hub for services.

He says there will be a phased process over the next two years, allowing existing tenants to relocate as they convert the building.

