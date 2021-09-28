Redmond Police Captain Devin Lewis named city’s next police chief

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond announced Tuesday night it has selected Redmond Police Captain Devin Lewis as the next chief of police, following a national search.

Lewis has more than 20 years of experience in Central Oregon law enforcement – spending the last two as captain of the Redmond Police Department.

Lewis, who had been the sole finalist for the position, will take the helm on Jan. 1, following Chief Dave Tarbet’s retirement, which is effective Dec. 31.

“Anyone who has worked with Devin knows his entire career has led up to this day. His ethics and integrity are beyond reproach and Redmond will benefit greatly with him as our Police Chief,” stated City Manager Keith Witcosky. "He understands the complex issues that police across the country are grappling with and is completely capable of leading the department into a new era of policing."

Witcosky continued, “We conducted an extensive search and received interest from coast to coast. I appreciate all the community members who served on the interview panel and all the citizens that provided input.”

Before joining RPD in September 2019, Lewis served Central Oregon law enforcement as a Deschutes County sheriff's deputy and then as a lieutenant at the Bend Police Department.

In 2016, he was recipient of the Sgt. John Lawrence Award of Excellence and later recognized by Deschutes County DA’s/Victim’s Assistance office with the 2018 Crime Victims Award. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Washington State University earning a B.A. in Sociology.

"I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead and support our excellent team at the Redmond Police Department,” Lewis stated. “My commitment to the residents of Redmond is to keep moving the Redmond Police Department forward in a progressive and community-based manner, allowing us to grow and evolve with our community as we work together to make Redmond the safest city in Oregon.”