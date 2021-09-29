Redmond’s Jericho Road acquires new shower trailer to replace inoperable one

Redmond

Organization still seeking a truck to tow it

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Homeless folks in the Redmond area will soon be able to enjoy refreshing showers again. Jericho Road of Redmond has ordered a three-unit shower vehicle to replace the shower truck which recently became inoperable.

According to Dr. Mark Keener, the coordinator of the shower program, “We have purchased a three-stall shower trailer from the Montondo Trailer Company of New York.”

The new units cost $66,000 and include cold-weather protection. Helping in the decision was a recommendation from the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, which has similar units in The Dalles.

Jericho Road expects to receive delivery and to start service by the end of October.

Jericho Road is now seeking a truck to efficiently tow the units to and from the showering locations in the area.

“We have a great half-ton truck donated to us by the sheriff’s department, but it is already being used for hauling water and supplies and is fully committed,” Keener said.

Tia Linscheid, the organization’s chair, said, “this effort would not have been possible without the generosity and support of our community and the donations we received from the Dotti and Eli Ashley fund, Margaret McCormick, Brad and Marie Skinner and an anonymous community donor. People will once again be able to enjoy a shower and the feeling of a healthy experience.”

For information about Jericho Road and their programs, please visit their website at www.jerichoroadofredmond.org, their Facebook page or by calling 541-699-2099.