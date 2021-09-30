Bend-Redmond Habitat receives $7,500 US Bank Foundation grant for Redmond townhomes

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has received a $7,500 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation to help fund the construction of Quince Townhomes in Redmond.

Sherry Jones, U.S. Bank Oregon Cascade District manager, said, “As we have in years past, U.S. Bank is thrilled to continue supporting the Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity through our Community Possible Grant Program. U.S. Bank is passionate about addressing the critical needs in our community and the Habitat for Humanity mission to build homes, communities and hope through affordable housing creates the best path forward for our Bend and Redmond communities. We look forward to partnering with them again in the future and to continue making a difference together."

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is grateful for our continuing partnership with US Bank Foundation, uniting with us to advance affordable homeownership opportunities in Central Oregon. We know that it takes an entire community working together for hardworking, low- to medium-income families to achieve homeownership. Together we are not just building homes, but also positively impacting families for generations to come,” said Scott Rohrer, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s President and CEO.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity plans to complete the Quince Townhomes and welcome 10 families into their new homes in 2022.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 174 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1,000 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.